Sen. Hirono Votes to End US Support for Saudi-Led Yemen War

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) voted to advance a resolution to end U.S. involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Following the vote on Nov. 28, 2018, Sen. Hirono released the following statement:

“I remain deeply concerned about the Trump Administration’s policy toward Saudi Arabia. The President believes that we should overlook Saudi Arabia’s role in causing the world’s worst current humanitarian catastrophe, as well as their role in the death of Jamal Khashoggi, because they have ‘billions’ to buy weapons and will create ‘over a million U.S. jobs.’ These are not only lies, but represent a truly abhorrent position for a U.S. President to take.

“Congress must act. Earlier this year I supported S.J. Res. 54, Senator Bernie Sanders’ resolution to remove U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities in Yemen, and also voted against approving arms sales to the Saudis. Today I voted again to support the resolution to end our military’s involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The President’s policy is transactional and, in this case, morally bankrupt. We should instead focus U.S. leadership and resources on diplomacy to achieve a lasting ceasefire and peaceful resolution to the conflict. Following this procedural vote, I look forward to a vote on final passage.”