Palace Theatre to Feature Award-Winning Local Films

Palace Theatre will feature award-winning local short films during the Hawai‘i International Film Festival (HIFF) showing Thursday, Nov. 29, to Sunday, Dec. 2, in Hilo.

Several outstanding film projects featured in HIFF were created through the ‘Ohina Filmmakers Lab: Hae Hawai’i directed by Ty Sanga, which claimed the Audience Award during earlier showings at the HIFF; and Mauka to Makai by Alika Maikau, which captured the Made in Hawai‘i Award. The Moon and the Night by Erin Lau received honorary mention as a runner up. The script for Mauka to Makai originally won the 2017 ‘Ohina Filmmakers Lab Judge’s Award.

The films were selected through a competitive script submission process to the Lab, and were developed through mentorship from Joe Robert Cole—the screenwriter of Black Panther.

“We’re thrilled for our incredible fellows to have such an impressive showing at HIFF, generating a global awareness for these important local stories,” said ‘Ohina Executive Director Gerard Elmore. “Our Filmmakers Lab is designed to tap into talent, creating unique one-on-one educational opportunities that enable future filmmakers to develop their pitches, screenplays and film productions to their fullest potential.”

“The level of success from our first ever labs is absolutely amazing,” said Erik Ries, creative director and an executive producer at ‘Ohina Films. “We’re excited to continue supporting the journey of these filmmakers, their films and what’s to come from the 2018 batch of fellows.”

The award-winning films premiered during the ‘Ohina Short Film Showcase in September, just prior to their debut at HIFF.

HIFF has already completed screenings on O‘ahu and Kaua‘i, and will continue on Hawai‘i Island at Palace Theatre from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, and on Maui from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

For information on showtimes, films and admission costs, visit Palace Theatre.