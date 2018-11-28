Opportunity to Purchase a Race Entry to 2019 IRONMAN

Each year approximately 95,000 athletes compete globally in IRONMAN triathlons that provide age-group triathletes the opportunity to qualify to compete in the premier event in global triathlon: the IRONMAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP triathlon (referred to herein as “Kona”) held in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. Of those athletes, only a small number of top-finishing competitors (approximately 2% of the total) actually qualify for Kona.

Although the vast majority of Kona participants reach Kona by qualifying, IRONMAN has a long- standing mission to make the Kona experience available to at least a limited group of triathletes each year who are not necessarily the fastest in their age groups, but are otherwise passionate about the sport and have the “Dream of Kona.”

As part of that mission, this year 40 eligible applicants will be randomly selected to receive the opportunity to purchase a race entry to the 2019 IRONMAN World Championship triathlon (a “Kona Slot”).

Many IRONMAN triathletes would love the opportunity to compete at Kona, and not everyone can get that chance. Randomly selecting from among eligible applicants is a fair and equitable method of allocating this special opportunity to purchase one of the limited number of these commemorative Kona Slots.

This is not a contest or a sweepstakes for a free Kona Slot. Each eligible applicant who is randomly selected in the Allocation Process (each, a “Selected Athlete”) will have the right to purchase, for $975 (U.S. Dollars), one Kona Slot, subject to the terms and conditions.

The “Kona Dreamin’ Race Entry Random Allocation Process” is administered by World Triathlon Corporation, a Florida corporation (“IRONMAN”), located in Tampa, Florida.

To be eligible to be included in the Allocation Process, you must be:

an individual who is at least 18 years old as of Nov. 24, 2018; a resident of any of the following countries or jurisdictions: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Ecuador; Estonia; Finland; France; Germany; Ireland; Israel; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Norway; Philippines; Russia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Switzerland; Taiwan; Thailand; United Kingdom; or the United States of America. not involved with or associated with the Allocation Process, including without limitation not being an employee, officer, director, or agent of IRONMAN or any of its parent companies, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, suppliers, printers, agencies, or of any company or organization associated with the Allocation Process; not a shareholder of any company referenced in item (3) above that is not a publicly traded company; not an immediate family member (as defined below) or a household member (as defined below) of any individual referenced in item (3) or (4) above; not ineligible to compete in IRONMAN or IRONMAN 70.3 events due to violation of any anti-doping rules or competition rules, or for any other reason; and not a professional triathlete, and not planning to become a professional triathlete before November 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated above, the eligibility requirements are applicable with respect to the period between Nov. 24, 2018, and Jan. 20, 2019. “Immediate family members” means parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, half-siblings, spouses, and domestic partners. “Household members” means people who have the same residence at least three months during the past 12 months.

