November 28, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Breezy trades will hold today, then begin to weaken and shift out of the south and southwest Thursday through Friday as a cold front approaches and moves into the area from the northwest. Increasing moisture combined with a sufficient amount of instability and light winds ahead of this front will translate to warm and muggy conditions with increasing rain chances late Thursday through Saturday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out along and ahead of the front, especially over the northwest islands Thursday night into Friday. A gradual drying trend from west to east with a return of moderate to breezy trades are expected by the end of the weekend and early next week as high pressure builds north of state.

