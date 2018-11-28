AD
44 Abandoned Vehicles to Be Auctioned

By Big Island Now
November 28, 2018, 8:22 AM HST (Updated November 28, 2018, 8:22 AM)
The County of Hawai‘i’s Abandoned Vehicle Section will hold its sixth auction in December 2018 in Kona (see list of vehicles at bottom of article).

The viewing days and hours are as follows:

  • Friday, Dec. 7, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to view the vehicles prior to bidding.

In no case will failure to view constitute grounds for the withdrawal of a bid.

All prospective bidders must sign in at the designated sign-in table.

Vehicles available for auction will be clearly labeled with an item number.

No person may enter or touch any vehicle in the impound lot.

This impound lot is paved; however, appropriate footwear is recommended.

Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed in the impound lot.

The Kona Abandoned Vehicle Impound Lot is located at 74-598 Hale Makai Place in Kailua-
Kona, across from the Kealakehe Police Station.

Bidders must deposit 25% of the bid price with their sealed bid. Bids must be at or above upset price, and will be accepted in whole dollar amounts only. Only signed bids will be accepted. Any bidder defaulting on the payment or canceling their bid shall forfeit their deposit. Bid deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be refunded. Bid deposits of successful bidders will be applied to their bid price. Bidders may submit a completed bid form during viewing hours.

Item #

Yr.

Make

Body Type

Color

Lic. Plate

VIN

Upset Price

1

N/A

SUZUKI

ATV

GREEN

N/A

5SAAK46A177103194

$50.00

2

13

HONDA

PCMC

RED

944MVP

MLHKF1219D5006176

$50.00

3

N/A

AMC

REBEL

BROWN

N/A

A9A197T239885

$50.00

4

01

FORD

PKUP

WHITE

JVV748

1FTZR15U11PA60800

$50.00

5

02

TOYT

MPVH

WHITE

HBY178

JTEHF21A420073486

$50.00

6

01

HOND

2DSD

WHITE

JVC922

1HGCG32551A034001

$50.00

7

98

JEEP

MPVH

WHITE

ZBH733

1J4GZ48S9WC333395

$50.00

8

98

BMW

2DSD

SILVER

ZFS851

WBABF8321WEH60291

$50.00

9

07

MAZD

MPVH

GRAY

HHX313

JM3ER293070151930

$50.00

10

90

JEEP

MPVH

BLACK

HBD545

2J4FY19E9LJ506582

$50.00

11

96

ISU

MPVH

GOLD

HWZ764

JACDJ58V9T7902023

$50.00

12

08

CHRY

4DSD

BLUE

ZDC363

3A8FY48B48T119936

$50.00

13

05

MAZD

4DSD

BLUE

ZAT984

JM1BK343051299032

$50.00

14

03

VOLK

2DSD

WHITE

ZCV934

9BWBK61J634004053

$50.00

15

86

FORD

PKUP

WHITE

HAT071

2FDJF3710GCA05149

$50.00

16

97

DODG

PKUP-SLVG

BLACK

ZBY961

3B7HF13Y3VG734921

$50.00

17

06

CHEV

4DSW

RED

HHE349

3GNDA23P26S588317

$50.00

18

16

KIA

MPVH

GRAY

ZFC868

KNDJN2A21G7392926

$50.00

19

00

DODG

PKUP

BLUE

ZBJ473

1B7GL22X4YS646525

$50.00

20

13

HOND

2DSD

RED

ZCY396

2HGFG3B89DH502552

$50.00

21

07

FORD

2DCV

GRAY

HHX582

1ZVHT84N075356439

$50.00

22

97

DODG

PKUP

RED

360HDA

1B7GG2371VS109425

$50.00

23

05

NISS

4DSD

BLACK

HFT194

3N1CB51D15L552562

$50.00

24

00

VW

4DSD

WHITE

HAN005

WVWMA23B1YE261949

$50.00

25

12

KAITON

MOPED

RED

H00197

LYDTCBPC5C1501676

$50.00

26

06

SUZI

MPVH

GOLD

HHJ011

JS3TD943164103280

$50.00

27

04

FORD

MPVH

WHITE

HEP791

1FMZU72K94ZA51271

$50.00

28

04

JEEP

MPVH

SILVER

NJP699

1J4GL48K84W199766

$50.00

29

04

TOYT

PVAN

LT. BLUE

HDD203

5TDZA23CX4S044547

$50.00

30

03

AUDI

4DSD

BLACK

RYX654

WAULC68EX3A135909

$50.00

31

04

NISS

PVAN

SILVER

HDZ525

5N1BV28U74N345477

$50.00

32

97

ACUR

4DSD

GREEN

NNE805

JH4KA9654VC008507

$50.00

33

N/A

ZETA

MOPED

BLUE

N/A

LJLTCBHN4C3D00021

$50.00

34

05

HOND

MPVH

GOLD

HFN644

2HKYF18495H556624

$50.00

35

01

FORD

PKUP

GREEN

HKV868

1FTRW08L21KE92878

$50.00

36

95

CHEV

PKUP

WHITE

HMY758

1GCCS14Z0SK174194

$50.00

37

01

HOND

4DSD

GOLD

ZFS037

JHMES16511S000151

$50.00

38

10

FORD

4DSD-SLVG

SILVER

NT827

1FAHP3FNXAW202240

$50.00

39

08

FORD

2DSD

SILVER

HLA567

1FAHP32N08W246280

$50.00

40

03

SUZI

MPVH

SILVER

HDV782

JS3TX92V534112751

$50.00

41

03

MAZD

4DSD

SILVER

NBF395

1YVFP80C535M16576

$50.00

42

05

DODG

PKUP

WHITE

ZCA714

1D7HE22N35S367548

$50.00

43

00

DODG

MPVH

BROWN

JCV119

1B4HR28Y9YF116981

$50.00

44

05

MAZD

MPVH

GRAY

HFS484

4F2CZ941X5KM52107

$50.00

