44 Abandoned Vehicles to Be Auctioned

The County of Hawai‘i’s Abandoned Vehicle Section will hold its sixth auction in December 2018 in Kona (see list of vehicles at bottom of article).

The viewing days and hours are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 7, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to view the vehicles prior to bidding.

In no case will failure to view constitute grounds for the withdrawal of a bid.

All prospective bidders must sign in at the designated sign-in table.

Vehicles available for auction will be clearly labeled with an item number.

No person may enter or touch any vehicle in the impound lot.

This impound lot is paved; however, appropriate footwear is recommended.

Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed in the impound lot.

The Kona Abandoned Vehicle Impound Lot is located at 74-598 Hale Makai Place in Kailua-

Kona, across from the Kealakehe Police Station.

Bidders must deposit 25% of the bid price with their sealed bid. Bids must be at or above upset price, and will be accepted in whole dollar amounts only. Only signed bids will be accepted. Any bidder defaulting on the payment or canceling their bid shall forfeit their deposit. Bid deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be refunded. Bid deposits of successful bidders will be applied to their bid price. Bidders may submit a completed bid form during viewing hours.