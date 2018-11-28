44 Abandoned Vehicles to Be Auctioned

44 Abandoned Vehicles to Be AuctionedNovember 28, 2018, 8:22 AM HST (Updated November 28, 2018, 8:22 AM)
The County of Hawai‘i’s Abandoned Vehicle Section will hold its sixth auction in December 2018 in Kona (see list of vehicles at bottom of article).
The viewing days and hours are as follows:
- Friday, Dec. 7, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prospective bidders are encouraged to view the vehicles prior to bidding.
In no case will failure to view constitute grounds for the withdrawal of a bid.
All prospective bidders must sign in at the designated sign-in table.
Vehicles available for auction will be clearly labeled with an item number.
No person may enter or touch any vehicle in the impound lot.
This impound lot is paved; however, appropriate footwear is recommended.
Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed in the impound lot.
The Kona Abandoned Vehicle Impound Lot is located at 74-598 Hale Makai Place in Kailua-
Kona, across from the Kealakehe Police Station.
Bidders must deposit 25% of the bid price with their sealed bid. Bids must be at or above upset price, and will be accepted in whole dollar amounts only. Only signed bids will be accepted. Any bidder defaulting on the payment or canceling their bid shall forfeit their deposit. Bid deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be refunded. Bid deposits of successful bidders will be applied to their bid price. Bidders may submit a completed bid form during viewing hours.
Item #
Yr.
Make
Body Type
Color
Lic. Plate
VIN
Upset Price
1
N/A
SUZUKI
ATV
GREEN
N/A
5SAAK46A177103194
$50.00
2
13
HONDA
PCMC
RED
944MVP
MLHKF1219D5006176
$50.00
3
N/A
AMC
REBEL
BROWN
N/A
A9A197T239885
$50.00
4
01
FORD
PKUP
WHITE
JVV748
1FTZR15U11PA60800
$50.00
5
02
TOYT
MPVH
WHITE
HBY178
JTEHF21A420073486
$50.00
6
01
HOND
2DSD
WHITE
JVC922
1HGCG32551A034001
$50.00
7
98
JEEP
MPVH
WHITE
ZBH733
1J4GZ48S9WC333395
$50.00
8
98
BMW
2DSD
SILVER
ZFS851
WBABF8321WEH60291
$50.00
9
07
MAZD
MPVH
GRAY
HHX313
JM3ER293070151930
$50.00
10
90
JEEP
MPVH
BLACK
HBD545
2J4FY19E9LJ506582
$50.00
11
96
ISU
MPVH
GOLD
HWZ764
JACDJ58V9T7902023
$50.00
12
08
CHRY
4DSD
BLUE
ZDC363
3A8FY48B48T119936
$50.00
13
05
MAZD
4DSD
BLUE
ZAT984
JM1BK343051299032
$50.00
14
03
VOLK
2DSD
WHITE
ZCV934
9BWBK61J634004053
$50.00
15
86
FORD
PKUP
WHITE
HAT071
2FDJF3710GCA05149
$50.00
16
97
DODG
PKUP-SLVG
BLACK
ZBY961
3B7HF13Y3VG734921
$50.00
17
06
CHEV
4DSW
RED
HHE349
3GNDA23P26S588317
$50.00
18
16
KIA
MPVH
GRAY
ZFC868
KNDJN2A21G7392926
$50.00
19
00
DODG
PKUP
BLUE
ZBJ473
1B7GL22X4YS646525
$50.00
20
13
HOND
2DSD
RED
ZCY396
2HGFG3B89DH502552
$50.00
21
07
FORD
2DCV
GRAY
HHX582
1ZVHT84N075356439
$50.00
22
97
DODG
PKUP
RED
360HDA
1B7GG2371VS109425
$50.00
23
05
NISS
4DSD
BLACK
HFT194
3N1CB51D15L552562
$50.00
24
00
VW
4DSD
WHITE
HAN005
WVWMA23B1YE261949
$50.00
25
12
KAITON
MOPED
RED
H00197
LYDTCBPC5C1501676
$50.00
26
06
SUZI
MPVH
GOLD
HHJ011
JS3TD943164103280
$50.00
27
04
FORD
MPVH
WHITE
HEP791
1FMZU72K94ZA51271
$50.00
28
04
JEEP
MPVH
SILVER
NJP699
1J4GL48K84W199766
$50.00
29
04
TOYT
PVAN
LT. BLUE
HDD203
5TDZA23CX4S044547
$50.00
30
03
AUDI
4DSD
BLACK
RYX654
WAULC68EX3A135909
$50.00
31
04
NISS
PVAN
SILVER
HDZ525
5N1BV28U74N345477
$50.00
32
97
ACUR
4DSD
GREEN
NNE805
JH4KA9654VC008507
$50.00
33
N/A
ZETA
MOPED
BLUE
N/A
LJLTCBHN4C3D00021
$50.00
34
05
HOND
MPVH
GOLD
HFN644
2HKYF18495H556624
$50.00
35
01
FORD
PKUP
GREEN
HKV868
1FTRW08L21KE92878
$50.00
36
95
CHEV
PKUP
WHITE
HMY758
1GCCS14Z0SK174194
$50.00
37
01
HOND
4DSD
GOLD
ZFS037
JHMES16511S000151
$50.00
38
10
FORD
4DSD-SLVG
SILVER
NT827
1FAHP3FNXAW202240
$50.00
39
08
FORD
2DSD
SILVER
HLA567
1FAHP32N08W246280
$50.00
40
03
SUZI
MPVH
SILVER
HDV782
JS3TX92V534112751
$50.00
41
03
MAZD
4DSD
SILVER
NBF395
1YVFP80C535M16576
$50.00
42
05
DODG
PKUP
WHITE
ZCA714
1D7HE22N35S367548
$50.00
43
00
DODG
MPVH
BROWN
JCV119
1B4HR28Y9YF116981
$50.00
44
05
MAZD
MPVH
GRAY
HFS484
4F2CZ941X5KM52107
$50.00