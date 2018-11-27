State Announces Wide Range of Job Opportunities

Gov. David Ige and Lt. Gov.-Elect Josh Green are looking for qualified and dedicated individuals who are interested in working for state government in various positions across Hawai‘i. In addition, the state is searching for individuals to serve on a variety of boards and commissions.

Gov. Ige is seeking forward thinking team players with a wide range of experiences and expertise. Applicants should be dedicated to serving our communities, and committed to supporting and advancing the governor’s agenda to improve our quality of life in Hawai‘i.

For more information and to apply, click here.