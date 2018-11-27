November 27, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 27 at 3:30AM HST until November 27 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east wind.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead

A high pressure system moving across the Central Pacific basin will keep breezy trade winds in the forecast through Wednesday. Scattered to numerous showers will favor windward and mountain areas today and tomorrow. Southerly winds will develop with scattered showers forecast on Thursday as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest. This cold front will sweep through the state from west to east bringing numerous showers to each island as the frontal band passes. The forecasts from Sunday onward are less predictable due to uncertainties developing in the long range forecast model solutions.

