November 27, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday December 04: Warning level surf from a large, northwest swell will slowly subside today, then lower to advisory levels through Wednesday. A moderate northwest swell is possible Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Surf will remain small along south and east facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Well overhead to double overhead high NNW long period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.

North West

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Chest to head high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional slightly overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

