NHCH Emergency Department Receives Recognition

North Hawai’i Community Hospital (NHCH) has been granted accreditation as a Geriatric Emergency Department by the American College of Emergency Physicians.

“This accreditation demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to the delivery of excellent care to our kupuna,” said NHCH President Cindy Kamikawa. “As an Accredited Geriatric Emergency Department, NHCH’s protocol-driven approach to geriatric care allows us to provide superior, tailored care. Seniors who visit our emergency department can be assured that we have the necessary expertise, equipment and personnel in place to provide optimal care. We’re excited that our dedication to this special population has been recognized and look forward to continuing to build the best in geriatric emergency care. “

The Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation program is part of an effort to improve and standardize emergency care for the nation’s older patients and builds on the financial support and foundational work of the Gary and Mary West Health Institute and The John A. Hartford Foundation. The program promotes quality care for older adult patients, including enhanced staffing and education; geriatric- focused policies and protocols; transitions of care; quality improvement and outcomes; and more efficient preparation of the treatment area.

All four emergency departments within The Queen’ Health Systems have received this special designation.