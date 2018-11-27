Isaac Hale Beach Park to Reopen Dec. 6

Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park, also known as Pohoiki Beach Park, will reopen on Dec. 6, 2018, at 1 p.m., following a public blessing ceremony.

This new park created is dedicated as a safe and peaceful place for our families, the Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation press release stated.

“Kōkua to keep it a nice and safe place for the ‘ohana,” said the release.

The emergency access roadway to the Pohoiki area, which is located on Highway 137 near MacKenzie State Park, will open on Dec. 6 at noon and will remain open from that date until further notice.

The Department of Public Works advises drivers to use caution and be alert while driving on the emergency roadway.

There will be a 24-hour security presence at Isaac Hale Beach Park.

New park hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be no camping until further notice.

The park will not have an available water source, as lava damaged the county water lines leading to the park. Park visitors are encouraged to bring plenty of drinking water for hydration.

Portable toilets will be available for public use until water is restored.

The lava flow created four Natural Ocean Thermal Ponds. The Department of Health is giving notice that these ponds are not disinfected and, due to the risk of bacterial infections, the public should not enter these ponds if they have open wounds. Enter these ponds at your own risk.

There is a dangerous shore break on the new black sand beach and dangerous ocean currents which could cause injury. Enter the ocean at your own risk.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation thanks the public for their patience and understanding during the park closure.

“We have been working diligently to get your park open, and we’re eager for families and visitors to enjoy the ocean and new black sand beach of Isaac Hale Kepo‘okalani Beach Park,” the department said in its press release.