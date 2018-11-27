Free Underwater Photos With Santa at Jack’s Diving Locker

Jack’s Diving Locker invites families to take free underwater photos with Santa during its Holiday Sale on Dec.1, 2018, at the Coconut Grove Marketplace store in Kailua-Kona from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pictures with Santa will be available at the Jack’s Diving Locker pool from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for previous years’ pictures.

For more information, call (808) 329-7585 or go online.

Jack’s is located at 75-5813 Ali‘i Drive.