Free Underwater Photos With Santa at Jack’s Diving Locker

Free Underwater Photos With Santa at Jack’s Diving LockerNovember 27, 2018, 8:23 AM HST (Updated November 27, 2018, 8:28 AM)
Jack’s Diving Locker invites families to take free underwater photos with Santa during its Holiday Sale on Dec.1, 2018, at the Coconut Grove Marketplace store in Kailua-Kona from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pictures with Santa will be available at the Jack’s Diving Locker pool from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Click here for previous years’ pictures.
For more information, call (808) 329-7585 or go online.
Jack’s is located at 75-5813 Ali‘i Drive.