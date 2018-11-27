Beachwaver Maui Pro and Jaws Challenge Finals Are On

The Beachwaver Maui Pro and the Jaws Challenge at Pe‘ahi on Maui, Hawai‘i, are on today, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Finals Day for both events will see pumping conditions…

The Beachwaver Maui Pro, the final stop on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), will start at 8:15 a.m. HST with the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final.

Beachwaver Maui Pro Called ON for 8:15 AM HST Jaws Challenge at Pe’ah Round 1 ON at 7:35 AM HST

“Today is the last day of the women’s Championship Tour season,” said Jessi Miley-Dyer, WSL women’s commissioner. “We are on at 8:15 a.m. HST with beautiful conditions to crown our event winner. Yesterday, Stephanie Gilmore earned her record-equalling seventh World Title, and it was incredible to see the women charging in the epic conditions. We will see even more today as the remaining eight surfers battle for the last win of 2018.”

The Jaws Challenge at Pe’ahi, the second stop on the WSL Big Wave Tour (BWT), is live now with men’s Round 1, followed by the Semifinals and Final.

“We are on at 7:35 a.m. HST with the remaining heats of men’s Round 1,” said Mike Parsons, WSL BWT commissioner. “Following Round 1, we will jump straight into the Semifinals and Final. We have 25-to-35 foot waves out there and are excited to see who will take out the men’s division after Keala Kennelly’s incredible performance yesterday in the women’s.”

WSL will deliver live coverage of the events on Facebook.com/WSL and WorldSurfLeague.com.

Find more information about this week’s surfing events at WorldSurfLeague.com.

Surfline Forecast for the Beachwaver Maui Pro

Beachwaver Maui Pro Quarterfinal Matchups

QF 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Malia Manuel (HAW)

QF 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Johanne Defay (FRA)

QF 3: Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW) vs. Courtney Conlogue (USA)

QF 4: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Paige Hareb (NZL)

Men’s Jaws Challenge at Pe’ahi, Hawaii Remaining Round 1 Matchups

Heat 2: Lucas Chianca (BRA), Naxto Gonzalez (EUK), Nathan Florence (HAW), Jojo Roper (USA), Albee Layer (HAW), Shane Dorian (HAW)

Heat 3: Kai Lenny (HAW), Makuakai Rothman (HAW), Tom Lowe (GBR), Will Skudin (USA), Koa Rothman (HAW), Aaron Gold (HAW)

Heat 4: Ian Walsh (HAW), Jamie Mitchell (HAW), Greg Long (USA), João De Macedo (PRT), Francisco Porcella (ITA), Tyler Larronde (HAW)

The Beachwaver Maui Pro will be broadcast LIVE on WSL’s Facebook page and WorldSurfLeague.com.

