UH Hilo Semester at Sea Recipients Named

By Big Island Now
November 26, 2018, 3:50 PM HST (Updated November 26, 2018, 3:50 PM)
The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo reports that two students have received the UH Hilo Semester at Sea scholarship to participate in the Spring 2019 voyage.

Kiera Javillonar, a chemistry major, graduated from Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus. Sophia Smith is a biology major and Chancellor’s Scholar, who graduated from Hawai‘i Academy of Arts and Science School in Kea‘au.

The scholarship covers 60% of the lowest cabin cost for each recipient valued at $16,844. The program will embark on Jan. 5, 2019, from San Diego, California, and disembark on April 21, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where students will have traversed to 11 different countries and four different continents (Europe, Africa, Asia, North America).

The Semester at Sea Scholarship is available to full-time and classified UH Hilo students who meet the following criteria:

• Acceptance to Semester at Sea Program
• 3.0 UH Hilo GPA
• 24 completed college credits
• Financial need
• Excellent recommendation
• Preference to first-generation college students

To learn more about study abroad opportunities, contact the Center for Global Education and Exchange at (808) 932-7488 or go online.

