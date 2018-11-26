Richard Ha Explains Resignation From Cannabis Operation

Richard Ha recently announced his resignation as the CEO of Lau Ola, a company that is established to provide medical marijuana patients to residents of the Big Island of Hawai‘i.

Ha states:

This is why I resigned from my job as CEO of Lau Ola. I felt that I needed to work on spreading the word that oil is a finite resource and soon we will start to slide down the back side of the energy curve. Tom Whipple co author of this Peak Oil site is a retired CIA analyst. He has a degree from the London School of Economics. It’s all about the Energy Return on Investment (EROI). It takes energy to get the energy. The energy left over is what society gets to use. In the 1930’s, the energy in one barrel of oil got you 100 barrels. Today it’s around 15-1. Canadian Tar Sands is around 4-1. Read Jean LaHerrere’s section in the back. It is very important.

The LaHerrere article that Ha refers to can be found here.