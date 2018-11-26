November 26, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 26 at 3:18AM HST until November 27 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead

A deep trough across the Central and Eastern Pacific with a weak cold front north of the islands will produce light winds today with trade winds slowly increasing later this afternoon as high pressure builds north of the islands. A weak high center will move north of the islands on Tuesday and bring a return to moderate to breezy trade winds with isolated to scattered showers through Wednesday. A stronger cold frontal system approaches the islands on Thursday with scattered showers and southerly winds. By Friday and Saturday a cold front will sweep through the islands with numerous rain showers across the state and locally heavy rain possible in some areas. Periods of showers will linger into Sunday across the Big Island. Drier and cooler air will move in behind the front.

