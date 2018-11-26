November 26, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR N NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday December 03: A long-duration high surf event with overlapping large northwest swells is expected through midweek along north and west facing shores. Warning level surf will peak today, then slowly fade through Wednesday. Expect the warning level surf to lower to advisory levels by Wednesday. A moderate to large north- northwest swell will be possible Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Surf will remain small along south and east facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Double overhead+ high NNW long period swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NW extra long period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT