HPD Identifies Woman Who Died in Saddle Road Crash

By Big Island Now
November 26, 2018, 10:11 AM HST (Updated November 26, 2018, 10:11 AM)
The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has identified the woman who died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2018, on Daniel K. Inouye Highway, near the 21-mile marker in the Hilo District.

She was identified as 23-year-old Keslyn E. Tulensru of Hilo.

This was the 28th traffic fatality this year compared with 30 at this time last year.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the crash to call Officer Erhard Autrata at (808) 961-2339 or email Erhard.Aurata@hawaiicounty.gov.

