HPD Arrests 13 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Nov. 19, through Nov. 25, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 13 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 980 DUI arrests compared with 1,040 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.8%.

There have been 1,040 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,215 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.1%.

To date, there were 26 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities, compared with 28 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 30 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.1% for fatal crashes, and 6.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: