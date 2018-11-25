‘Words and Wine’ at Kona Stories Book Store on Dec. 4

Kona Stories Book Store hosts its free Words and Wine event each month to join the community with local authors and enjoy complimentary pūpū and wine.

This month’s meet-and-greet will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. at Kona Stories in the Keauhou Shopping Center. The featured authors will be James Charles Arlington and Nigel B. Patterson.

James Charles Arlington is a U.S. Army Veteran who served several tours in the Middle East, Honduras, Europe and the U.S. After retiring from the military, he became an administrator for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Now living in Kona, he has written six novels.

Arlington’s latest work, Spirit of the Amaroq: a Story of Salvation, follows Pastor Jack Douglas who resigns his ministry after a traumatic event. Jack travels across America and finds work on an oil rig in North Dakota until a violent twist of events forces him to retreat into the Alaskan wilderness where he’s stalked by a mythical wolf, the Amaroq. In Nome, he takes a job on a king crab fishing boat where he continues to struggle with his past, as well as present feelings for a beautiful Inuit woman named Qaniit. A man from the past perpetrates yet another catastrophic event that challenges Jack’s faith.

Nigel B. Patterson was born in Tanzania, Africa and has lived in four countries across three continents. After going through a significant life-crisis at the age of thirty-five that challenged his identity, he changed course and became a spiritual warrior. Today, he is a counselor, coach and spiritual teacher living in Hawai‘i who supports clients around the globe in their quest for freedom.

Patterson’s book, Your Return to Freedom: Rediscovering Who You Really Are, introduces a model to to help readers identify where they stand in their current life and how they can reclaim their authenticity. The book focuses on psychological and spiritual freedom beyond social conditioning, cultivating inner peace, love, joy and happiness.

Words and Wine will begin at 6 p.m. with an informal meet-and-greet merging into a more formal book presentation from each author. The event will conclude around 8 p.m. following a Q&A session. Dress is casual aloha wear. For more information, call (808) 324-0350.