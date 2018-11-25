Obituary Notices: Week of Nov. 25, 2018

Roland Lee Tanner

September 25, 1946 – November 18, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Roland Lee Tanner announces his passing on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at the age of 72. He was the beloved husband of Corina Kealoha Tanner, Children, Roland (Annie) Tanner, Nicole Tanner, Ryan Tanner, Jacob (Angela) Tanner, McKenzie Lee Tanner, Monica Corina Bonofiglio, Michael Bonofiglio; sisters, Bobbie Tanner (Mateo) Cagasan, Carol Ursua, Lourdes Baylosis, Josephine Nakagawa, Rosario ( Harry) Honeycutt, Helen England; brothers, Joseph (Bonnie) Baylosis, William (Roxanne) Baylosis; grandchildren, Cherise Meyer-Tanner, Cheynna Meyer-Tanner, Ka’iulani Tanner, Kupono Tanner, Makanalani Tanner, Napua Kaneakua, Manakai Kaneakua, Naiomi Kaneakua, Lawai’a Kaneakua, Cody Lee Galvez, Mia Tanner, Lorenzo Tanner; and great grandchildren, Zaybree Sakamoto & Jensen Coskett.

He was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Aiwohi; and brothers, Clifton Tanner, James (Jimmy) Baylosis, Narcisco Baylosis, Robin Baylosis & Ernest (Lonnie) Callo. A celebration of Roland’s life will be held at Baldwin Park on November 24, Saturday, from 11am – till pau. Mahalo, Tanner Ohana.

Isabel Ventura

February 19, 1929 – November 16, 2018

Isabel “Bessie” Ventura, 89 of Wailuku, Maui passed away peacefully on November 16, 2018. She was born on February 19, 1929 in Kailua, Maui, Hawaii to the late John and Mary Pacheco.Isabel was a Housewife and worked at The Royal Lahaina and later retired from Wackenhut Security at the old Maui Airport. Isabel loved her family, movies, shopping, and Las Vegas.

She was predeceased by her husband, Abel Ventura Sr.; son, Abel “Bully” Ventura Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Apo) Rulona; son, Michael (Sun) Ventura of Washington State; sisters, Lorraine (Norman) Pekar of Florida; Frances (Roger) Ferrerly of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Angie (Julio) Bayez, Mandi (Raymond Jr.) Lyons, Jason (Megan) Gomez, Sean Ventura, Brandi Johnston; great grandchildren, Kaytin, Dallas, Trevor, Chason, Jason Jr., Jalea and Luke.Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Thursday December 6, 2018. Viewing will begin at 8:30 a.m. with service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served until 12:15 p.m. Burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao at 1:00 p.m.We were very blessed to have Annabeth Sayles, Leilani Lyons, (Granddaughters) Angie and Mandi as our special angels who loved and cared for mom at home. Isabel’s family would like to give a special Thank You to Kaunoa Meals on Wheels, Islands Hospice, Ximena, Shelly, Come and Glenda, Hale Makua, Pikake Unit and Staff, Dr. Michael Savona and Maryann, Borthwick Norman’s Mortuary, St. Anthony Church All Family and friends for all the support, care and love for Isabel.

Hilario Borje

March 16, 1947 – November 15, 2018

Hilario Alforo Borje, 71 of Kahului, Maui passed away peacefully on November 15, 2018 surrounded by loving family. He was born on March 16, 1947 to the late Ildefonso and Auora Borje. Hilario worked as a dishwasher at the Maui Marriott Ocean Club for many years. He is survived by his wife, Rosalia Borje; sons, Danny – deceased (Felina) Borje, Nelson (Marites) Borje, Dominador Borje, Russell Borje; daughter, Cynthia (Domingo) Borje; siblings, Pacencia Manzano, Orbano Borje, Erlinda Asuncion, Paula Cachola, Rosalyn Borje, Richard Borje, JR Borje; grandchildren, Duane, Danny Boy, Darrell, Derrick, Jefferson, Stacy, Coby Logan, Tobey, Zaiden; great grandchildren, Alexander and Ellena.

Visitation will be held on Monday November 26, 2018 at Norman’s Mortuary. Viewing will held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Christ the King Church in Kahului. Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with mass to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park.

Merlyn Gorospe Lorenzo

October 27, 1951 – November 14, 2018

Merlyn Gorospe Lorenzo, 67, of Irvine, California, formerly of Maui, passed away on November 14, 2018, at OC Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, California. She was born on October 27, 1951, in Piddig Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Norman’s Mortuary; service will begin at 10:30 a.m.; cremation will follow. Graveside services will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku; burial will follow.

Merlyn was a retired Care Home Operator. She is survived by her children, Dorothy Lorenzo, Iris (Matt) Mejia; siblings, Nicolas-deceased (Mercedes) Gorospe, Manuel (Felicitas) Gorospe, Domingo (Esperanza) Gorospe, Cleofe (Emiliano) Maon, Hilaria Guillermo, Pascual (Lolita) Gorospe, Inocencio (Angelita) Gorospe; and grandchildren, Kaleb Lorenzo-Uemae, Audrianna Mejia, and Enzo Mejia.

Charles “Sonny” Pico

January 23, 1935 – November 12, 2018

Charles “Sonny” Pico, 83 of Wailuku passed away peacefully at Maui Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born in Paia, the beloved son of parents, Tony and Bessie Pico.

Services honoring Charley will be held at St Anthony Church in Wailuku on December 1, 2018. Visitation will begin at 9:30am and mass will be celebrated at 11:00am. The family requests no flowers please.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Pico; sons, Charles (Jamescy) Pico Jr, Calvin Pico; daughter, Charlene Nascimento; brother in law, William “Butch” (Donna) Soares Jr; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Charley was raised in Paia and graduated from St Anthony High School in 1953 where he was captain of the football team and belonged to the ROTC. His long career in law enforcement began as a Solo Motorcycle Police Officer at Honolulu Police Dept. In 1963 he moved back to Maui and joined the Maui Police Dept. After retiring as a Sargent at MPD, Charley was Chief of Security at Maui Intercontinental Hotel and the

Hyatt Maui. When he completely retired, he filled his days riding his Harley, playing Makule softball and spending time with his many friends and family members. Charley loved all sports but college football was his favorite. He was a diehard Notre Dame fan and was over the moon when he was able to tour the campus and attend a (winning) game at their stadium. While he will be missed by those that loved him, we are strong in our faith that he is in the loving embrace of our Lord.

The family would like to thank Dr Savona and Marianne Mattos, Dr Lugo, Louise and the staff at MMMC Oncology, Dr Noor and the Molokai East staff for the excellent care given to Charley and the compassion and kindness shown to his family.