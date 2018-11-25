November 25, 2018 Weather Forecast

November 25, 2018 Weather ForecastNovember 25, 2018, 5:00 AM HST (Updated November 25, 2018, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Point
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Looking Ahead
A ridge north of the islands will maintain a light wind pattern over the islands today, with land breezes in the predawn hours giving way to daytime sea breezes. A mostly dry and stable airmass overhead will limit rainfall totals, with mainly just afternoon interior clouds expected, along with a few windward clouds and showers over the Big Island. As a high strengthens to the north on Monday, trades will return, briefly reach locally windy levels by midweek. A front approaching the islands late in the week with turn our winds to a southerly direction by Thursday or Friday.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov