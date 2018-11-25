November 25, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday December 02: A long-duration high surf event with overlapping large northwest swells is expected through midweek along north and west facing shores. Surf will peak well above warning levels Monday, then hold through Tuesday. Surf may not drop below advisory levels until late Wednesday as the swell slowly fades. A moderate to large north-northwest swell will be possible Friday into the upcoming weekend. Surf will remain small along south and east facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of E medium period swell and NW ground swell for the morning. The surf builds from the NW in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning going more NW during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

