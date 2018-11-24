AD
Mars Habitat Turning Into Moon Missions

By Big Island Now
November 24, 2018, 10:34 AM HST (Updated November 24, 2018, 11:57 AM)
For nearly a half a decade, a small dome on top of Mauna Loa was the home to a few simulated Mars colonies that lived and worked as though they were thousands of miles away from life, and now that facility will be used to facilitate Moon Missions.

HI-SEAS PC: Angelo Vermeulen

The Hawai‘i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (HI-SEAS), attracted people from around the world who applied to live in isolation with a few others so that experiments could be conducted on what it might be like to live on Mars.

Unfortunately, the missions were stopped on Feb. 19, 2018, when a crew member of the HI-SEAS Mission VI was shocked in the dome and then admitted to the Hilo Medical Center for required medical attention. The Mission VI crew members didn’t feel it was safe to return to the dome and decided to withdraw from the mission and the entire HI-SEAS program has been on hold ever since.

