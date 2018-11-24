Mars Habitat Turning Into Moon Missions

While NASA officials and University of Hawai‘i investigate the incident, Henk Rogers of Blue Planet Foundation and the designer of the video game Tetris, has another idea in the meantime.

“It’s not so much about the Mars missions ending as we’re switching to Moon missions until NASA decides to start the Mars missions again,” said Rogers.

According to The Atlantic, Rogers is planning to reopen the habitat not as a Mars Simulation, but a moon one.

“It’s my habitat, for chrissakes,” Rogers told the Atlantic. “I don’t want to see it sitting there empty and do nothing.”

In 2017, Rogers first talked about building a moon base in Hawai‘i, and now his vision is becoming a reality.

The Atlantic further states that, “Rogers has long wanted to build another habitat on Mauna Loa specifically for moon simulations. For him, a moon colony is the next logical step in human space exploration, and a necessary milestone before a Mars mission.”

“I describe it like this: You’ve just invented a canoe and you’re sitting on Maui and you’re looking at Lanai, which is right next door, and someone says, hey, let’s row to England,” said Rogers. “I’m saying let’s row to Lanai first. Let’s learn how to live on the moon before we start trying to live on Mars.”

Rogers has and his team have been refurbishing the dome and have installed new floors, furniture and have upgraded the computers. Even the space suits have been redesigned.

The simulation will begin in the last week of November and should last about two days. Rogers will be soliciting proposals to scientists around the world.