HPD Searching for 70-Year-Old Man With Medical Condition

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is searching for 70-year-old Francis M. Oana from Honoka‘a.

He is described as 5-feet-9, 165 pounds, short salt and pepper hair, slight facial hair, slim build and a tan complexion. He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Oana was last seen on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, around 10 a.m. at Ken’s House of Pancakes in Hilo.

Oana has a medical condition. If he is seen, contact police at (808) 935-3311