HPD Investigating Puna Murder

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on the side of a rural road in Puna on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, patrol officers responded to the Fern Acres subdivision after receiving a report of a resident hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Anthurium Street. While officers were responding to the scene a passing motorist reported seeing a body on the side of the road on Anthurium Street. Officers found an adult male face down on the side of Anthurium Street with apparent gunshot wounds to his body and spent casings nearby. The victim has not yet been positively identified.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation which has been classified as a murder.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or Wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov.