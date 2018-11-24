HawCC Offering ‘Yoga with Hawaiian Perspectives’ Class

Hawai‘i Community College will offer a Yoga class incorporating native Hawaiian perspectives during the Spring 2019 semester.

The class, entitled “Yoga with Hawaiian Perspectives: The Magic of Yoga and the Mana‘o of Indigenous Traditions,” will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 12:50 p.m., from Jan. 7 to May 10, 2019. The class will include a full-body workout and is suitable for beginners and experienced yoga practitioners.

“Yoga is a map, an ancient healing practice, and a wholesome way of life,” said the class instructor, Marya Mann, PhD. “As a vehicle to navigate mindfully through this precious life, it shares roots with the profoundly beautiful Polynesian, ocean-spanning cosmology of Hawai‘i Island.”

The class will explore the sciences of Yoga (anatomy, neuroscience and energy medicine), various healing modalities and yoga movements, as well as lucid dreaming and Hawaiian meditations.

Mann is an energy medicine practitioner, writer and artist. She founded Kona Coast Yoga & Wellness where she works as a clinical consultant. She has been teaching Yoga and meditation since 1986. Mann writes a monthly column online called Brave New Viewsletter and co-authored the book Healing Our Planet, Healing Our Selves. She has also written columns about Yoga for West Hawai‘i Today, Elephant Journal, Yoga Hawai‘i Magazine and Ke Ola Magazine.

To enroll in the class (HPER 198), visit www.hawaii.hawaii.edu. The deadline to complete an application is Dec. 14, 2018.

The class may be taken for two credits, or as a non-credit class. For more information, contact Mann at maryam8@hawaii.edu or (808) 345-0050. For non-credit registration, contact Ed Vance at edvance@hawaii.edu or (808) 934-2700.