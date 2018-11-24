Electric Companies Sending Crews to California

Employees of Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawaiʿi Electric Light are headed to fire-devastated Northern California to help Pacific Gas & Electric Company restore power to thousands of customers. It’s the first time the companies are dispatching workers to a mainland disaster through its mutual assistance agreement with western regional utilities.

Five overhead line crews consisting of a working foreman and four journeymen—one crew each

from Hawaiʿi Electric Light and Maui Electric, and three from Hawaiian Electric—will help rebuild

and fire-damaged electrical infrastructure in Butte County, California. A supervisor from each

company, a superintendent and a safety technician will accompany the crews.

As members of the Western Region Mutual Assistance Group, the Hawaiian Electric Companies

stand ready to assist other member utilities with workers and equipment during emergencies.

Until now, the western region utilities have first turned to closer mainland members for help. But

because many mainland utilities are still working in areas damaged by hurricanes in Florida and

the southeast, PG&E asked for help from Hawaiʿi.

“This is what mutual assistance looks like – answering the call to help with volunteers who are

among our companies’ most capable line workers,” said Alan Oshima, Hawaiian Electric president and CEO. “And if we ever need help, workers from mainland utilities like PG&E will be answering the call. Our employees know they volunteered to work long shifts in unfamiliar territory under physically challenging conditions. We’re asking them to be mindful about their situations and to make safety a top priority.”

Under an existing agreement between utilities, Hawaiian Electric Companies will be reimbursed

by PG&E for all travel and labor expenses. The crews will be assisting PG&E for three weeks,

working 16-hour shifts.

The Camp Fire, which started Nov. 8, in Butte County, is the deadliest and most destructive

wildfire in California history, causing more than 80 deaths and burning nearly 154,000 acres.