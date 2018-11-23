Taste Local Recipes with Cook Book Authors in Kona

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Need a new recipe? Or perhaps a nice holiday gift?

Local cookbook authors will be sharing samples from their repertoire of recipes and signing copies of their books during the holidays. Meet them at Kona Stories Book Store between noon and 3 p.m. on the following Saturdays: Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.

The featured authors will include:

Nov. 24 – Gina Franchini: author of the Island Naturals Cookbook featuring recipes from the hot bar at Island Naturals Market and Deli.

Dec. 1 – Stephen Rouelle: author of Under the Bodhi Tree cookbook featuring plant-based dishes from the Under the Bodhi Tree restaurant.

Dec. 8 – TBA

Dec. 15 – Sonia Martinez: author of Sonia Tastes Hawai‘i which includes recipes inspired by the famers markets of Hawai‘i Island.

Dec. 22 – Suzanne Bearth: author of Suzanne’s Edible Art featuring a spread of recipes drawn from many years of owning a bakery in Kona and inspired by her painted artworks.

For more information, call Kona Stories Book Store at (808) 324-0350.