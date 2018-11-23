November 23, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Looking Ahead

Expect local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes through this weekend as the background trade wind flow weakens. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, especially during nights and mornings. Afternoon sea breezes may increase clouds and showers over some leeward and interior sections of the state during the next few days. High clouds will stream across most of the state into this weekend. Relatively dry trade wind weather conditions are expected from Monday through Wednesday. A front approaching the state from the west-northwest may bring a wet weather pattern to the islands starting Thursday.

