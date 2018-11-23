November 23, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday November 30: Surf will be trending lower along the east facing shores over the weekend as the trade winds lighten. A new northwest swell will slowly fill in on Saturday before peaking Sunday. Surf will reach advisory levels for the north and west facing shores, leading to a High Surf Advisory for these shores. This swell will be reinforced by a much larger northwest swell Sunday night. The swell will peak Monday with the advisory upgraded to a High Surf Warning for these shores. A gradual decline will follow through the rest of the new week. No new swells are expected. Stronger trades by the middle of next week will mean a slight rise in the surf for the east facing shores. Surf, however, should stay below advisory levels.

Small surf will continue along south facing shores, with mainly background southern Pacific pulses moving through.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

