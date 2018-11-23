HPD Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old Hilo girl who was reported as a runaway.

Destiny Haili was last seen in Hilo on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 97 pounds, with long brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion and a thin build. She was last seen wearing black jeans with a pink tank top and a camouflage jacket with black sleeves.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppersnumber at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.