Highway Intersection Improvements Almost Completed

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the substantial completion of the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway Intersection Improvements at Kawaihae Road project.

The project, which began construction in March, widened the intersection of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway and Kawaihae Road to improve safety and allow for addition of a right-turn lane from Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway onto eastbound Kawaihae Road and a lengthened left-turn storage lane for westbound Kawaihae Road traffic. Safety improvements were also made to the nearby guardrails and culvert.

“The improvements at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway and Kawaihae Road intersection were designed to improve safety for those traveling on these critical West Hawai‘i routes and we appreciate the community’s patience as we worked to deliver this project,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “The additional storage lanes will allow drivers to take their time and avoid vehicular conflicts when turning onto Kawaihae Road.”

Senate Transportation Committee Chair and area legislator, Sen. Lorraine Inouye, provided support for the project. “This was a top-of-mind project for many Kawaihae, Kohala, and Waimea residents. The widening of the intersection and addition of storage lanes should help make these crucial routes safer for people on their daily commutes,” said Sen. Inouye.

Initially HDOT estimated the $1.5 million intersection improvements project would be completed in August 2018, but utility relocations, lane closure restrictions, and lead times for materials resulted in a revised completion target of late 2018.

Punchlist items remain to close out the project but will be worked with minimal disruption to travel lanes and should be completed by Nov. 30, 2018.