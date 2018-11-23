Hawai‘i Island Scheduled Lane Closures: Nov. 24–30

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and Hawai‘i County have scheduled the following lane closures between Saturday and Friday, Nov. 24 to 30, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 65 and 69 in Ka‘ū, on Monday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

VOLCANO Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 30 near Pi‘imauna Street in Volcano National Park on Tuesday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Nov. 30, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repair due to seismic damage.

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) Contraflow condition due to closure of the eastbound lane on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the vicinity of mile marker 28.7 (near Volcano National Park) starting Monday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 30, over a 24-hour period, for road repair due to seismic damage.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 13 and 15 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Monday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 6.6 and 7.1 at Papa‘ikou on Monday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 5 and 6 at Papa‘ikou on Monday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for road repairs.

WAINAKU Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.6 between Hau Street and Wainaku Street on Monday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue/Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 0 and 4 on Monday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile marker 6 and 6.5 in the vicinity of Kapa‘au on Monday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 115 to 115.5 in Keauhou on Monday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 22 and 23 in Kapa‘au on Monday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.