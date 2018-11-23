Grinch to Appear for Family Photos in Kona

Move over Santa, the Grinch is coming to town. Fortunately, he will be in good spirits.

Families are invited to capture a memorable photo with the infamous Dr. Seuss character between 1 and 3 p.m. at Kona Stories Book Store on Saturday, Nov. 24. The Grinch will also appear for photos on Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.

Kona Stories Book Store is located at Keauhou Shopping Center’s Courtyard Shops in Kailua-Kona. For more information, call Brenda or Joy at (808) 324-0350.