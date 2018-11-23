AD
Grinch to Appear for Family Photos in Kona

By Big Island Now Staff
November 23, 2018, 10:00 AM HST (Updated November 22, 2018, 8:16 AM)
Brenda and Joy of Kona Stories Book Store posing with The Grinch. Courtesy photo.

Move over Santa, the Grinch is coming to town. Fortunately, he will be in good spirits.

Families are invited to capture a memorable photo with the infamous Dr. Seuss character between 1 and 3 p.m. at Kona Stories Book Store on Saturday, Nov. 24. The Grinch will also appear for photos on Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.

Kona Stories Book Store is located at Keauhou Shopping Center’s Courtyard Shops in Kailua-Kona. For more information, call Brenda or Joy at (808) 324-0350.

