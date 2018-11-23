The 12th annual Howling & Meowing Holidays event will be taking place at the Hawaiian Paradise Park Association Activity Center on Maku’u Street on Dec. 9, 2018, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. All funds raised go to benefit Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary.

Come join Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary for food, live music, fun activities and more. Prizes for the Dog/Cat-Human Team who raises the most for Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary.

For more information or to register, go online.