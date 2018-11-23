AD
ADVERTISEMENT

12th Annual Howling & Meowing Holidays

By Big Island Now
November 23, 2018, 11:30 AM HST (Updated November 21, 2018, 6:16 PM)
×

The 12th annual Howling & Meowing Holidays event will be taking place at the Hawaiian Paradise Park Association Activity Center on Maku’u Street on Dec. 9, 2018, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. All funds raised go to benefit Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary.

Come join Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary for food, live music, fun activities and more. Prizes for the Dog/Cat-Human Team who raises the most for Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information or to register, go online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments