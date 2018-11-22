WORKSHOP: Medicare Basics

How old do I have to be to enroll in Medicare? Do I have to make a certain income? To support the community with answers to these and other important questions Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) is hosting “Medicare 101” on Saturday, Dec.1, 2018, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Held at HCFCU’s Kaloko facility in the John Y. Iwane Credit Union Center Training Room located at 73-5611 Olowalu St. in Kailua-Kona,this informative seminar is free to the public.

Presented by Peter Amelotte, Health Benefits Manager with Aloha Insurance Services, Inc. and John Roth, Attorney, Hawai‘i Trust & Estate Counsel, attendees will receive information on such topics as:

What are my Medicare health plan options?

Is prescription drug coverage required?

Are there penalties for not taking Medicare when I turn 65?

How does Medicare affect my estate planning?

For more information or to register, visit HCFCU’s Community Seminars section. Seating is limited so RSVP right away. No plan specific benefits or details will be shared.

