Parker Students Donates Nearly 2 Tons of Food

Parker School students collected nearly two tons of canned goods for North Hawai‘i food banks as part of the school’s annual ‘Ohana Day on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

Held the day before Thanksgiving each year, Parker School’s ‘Ohana Day engages students to give back to their community through volunteer service projects and a school-wide food drive. During ‘Ohana Day, student council members delivered collected goods from the school-wide, month-long food drive along with a check to food banks at Annunciation Church and Kokua Christian Ministries both located in Waimea.

Seniors Caylyn Makoff and Zoe Smith said “The canned food drive is paramount to us because there are people in our community who aren’t so privileged to have food, especially during the holidays. We talk a lot about how large a part our community plays in our lives, and so it’s really important for us as students of Waimea to give back to that community.”

In the morning of ‘Ohana Day, middle and upper school students volunteered at St. James Episcopal Church’s Thrift Store and Anna Ranch. Upon returning to campus, students, families, faculty and staff gathered for a shared meal and friendly chili cook-off competition, plus a short ceremony to announce the food drive totals.

“I’m so proud of the way our students, year after year, exceed our expectations and lead with their hearts,” says Deena Carey, upper school head. “They truly understand their place in our greater community and remind us with their efforts in our canned food drive how they live the Parker School value of compassion every day.”

Over the last five years, Parker students have collected more than 16 tons of canned goods for North Hawai‘i food banks.