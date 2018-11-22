November 22, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 81. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 55. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

Looking Ahead

The trade winds are beginning to weaken this morning, and will shift around to the east-southeast and southeast later today and tonight. Expect light and variable winds with local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes from Friday through this weekend. Showers will remain focused over the windward sides of the islands, especially during nights and mornings. In addition, the afternoon sea breezes may allow clouds and a few showers to develop over some leeward and interior sections. High clouds are also expected to stream across most of the state into this weekend. Light winds and mostly dry conditions are expected early next week.

