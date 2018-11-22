November 22, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday November 29: Rough surf will continue along east facing shores due to strong trades. Surf along east facing shores should gradually decrease Friday into early next week as trades weaken. A moderate northwest swell is forecast to begin filling in on Saturday with a larger and longer period northwest reinforcement expected Saturday night and Sunday. Advisory-level surf is expected with this longer period swell by Sunday. The largest swell of the season will be possible Monday with heights potentially exceeding warning levels. This swell is expected to peak Monday and slowly subside through the week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high ENE wind swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of ESE wind swell and ENE wind swell for the morning. The surf builds from the E in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT