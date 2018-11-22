AD
CPB Increases Starting Pay Rate

By Big Island Now
November 22, 2018, 1:30 PM HST (Updated November 21, 2018, 6:15 PM)
Central Pacific Bank (CPB) has announced an increase to their starting pay rate from $15.25 to $16.00 per hour, effective Dec. 1, 2018. In addition, the pay scale for progressive positions will be adjusted accordingly. This is the second increase to the starting pay rate in a year.

“CPB regularly reviews its pay and overall compensation philosophy,” said Catherine Ngo, president and CEO. “We are always looking for opportunities to support our employees, our most
valuable asset.”

