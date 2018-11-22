2019 Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival Sets Date

Community organizations join forces to “paint the town pink” on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, for the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival. The 26th annual event showcases the blooming of Waimea’s historic cherry trees and the Japanese tradition of viewing them—hanami.

Held traditionally the first Saturday of February, the free festival includes a variety of activities 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at multiple venues throughout Waimea. Look for pink banners identifying site locations.

Spend the day to experience an all-day lineup of Japanese and multi-cultural performing arts, plus hands-on demonstrations of bonsai, origami, traditional tea ceremony, fun mochi pounding and a host of colorful craft fairs.

Roberts Hawai‘i provides free shuttle transportation among most venues, though walking is encouraged. For information call (808) 961-8706, find updates on facebook.