Woman Dies in Crash on Saddle Road

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department reports that an adult female died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Nov.21, 2018, on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, (Saddle Road).

Her name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of her family.

Responding to a 4:41 a.m. call, police determined that a 2015 Ford passenger van was traveling westbound on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, near the 21 mile marker and crossed the center line and was sideswiped by a 2014 Kenworth fuel tanker with a trailer that was traveling eastbound.

There were a total of 9 persons in the passenger van. Three rear seat passengers were transported to the Hilo Medical Center via ambulance, a 22-year-old Hilo man, a 23-year- old Hilo woman and a 23-year-old Kea‘au man where they were treated and released for their injuries.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 48-year-old Hilo man, was not injured.

The woman who died was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:43 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

It appears that speed was a factor in this crash.

The Daniel K. Inouye Highway was closed for approximately six hours while the Traffic Enforcement Unit continued this investigation.

A Negligent Homicide case has been initiated, and police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to call Officer Erhard Autrata at (808) 961-2339.

This is the 28th traffic fatality this year compared with 30 at this time last year.