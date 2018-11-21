November 21, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 55. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a north wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

High pressure passing north of the islands will support breezy trade winds today, with winds gradually weakening tomorrow before becoming light and variable on Friday. An area of showery low clouds will clear the smaller islands this morning, with fewer showers this afternoon. Another shower area is expected to arrive on the trade winds tonight and Thursday, bringing increasing windward showers. Light winds over the weekend will bring fewer showers, while periods of high clouds are expected Thursday through Saturday.

