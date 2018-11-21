Kona General Store Museum Exhibit Temporarily Closing

Kona Historical Society will close the Historic General Store Museum Exhibit currently on display in the H.N. Greenwell Store Museum this week to prepare for the installation of a new exhibit.

Programs at the store museum will not be available to the public for a two-week installation period starting Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

During the closure of the museum program, Kona Historical Society’s Portuguese Stone Oven and Bread Baking Program will still bake and sell loaves of sweet Portuguese style breads every Thursday in the pasture behind the H.N. Greenwell Store Museum.

Two more cinnamon bread special bakes will be held on Thursday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 20.

Kona Historical Society’s Kona Coffee Living History Farm, located in Captain Cook, will also

be open during regular operating hours.

The H.N. Greenwell Store Museum brings to life the historical general store, listed the State and National Registers for Historic Places. This site is the oldest surviving store in Kona and one of the oldest buildings in Hawai‘i. Kona Historical Society is a community-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and Smithsonian Museum affiliate that has spent the past four decades collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the Kona districts and their rich cultural heritage within Hawai‘i.

The H.N. Greenwell Store Museum is located at 81-6551 Hawaii Belt Road in Kealakekua.

For more information, call Kona Historical Society at (808) 323-3222 or visit www.konahistorical.org.