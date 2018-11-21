IRONMAN World Championships Airs on TV Saturday, Nov. 24

The annual broadcast special of the IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon will air Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. HST on NBC, chronicling the iconic triathlon that took place on Oct. 13, 2018 in Kailua-Kona.

Since 1978, the IRONMAN World Championship triathlon has showcased not only the limitless physical capability and competitive nature of the top endurance athletes in the world, but also some of the most awe-inspiring and impactful stories of courage and resilience from the age-group athletes and everyday individuals competing alongside them.

Producing this year’s 90-minute show is Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.), a best-in-class television production company that is highly experienced in coverage of endurance sports events such as the Tour de France to audiences around the world. The broadcast includes more camera angles than ever before and aerial imagery that will put viewers into the heart of the race, showcasing the amazing beauty and grueling conditions that the island of Hawai`i is known for.

The broadcast special spans from the pre-race build-up beginning with body marking to the final hours of the nighttime finish, unveiling the intensity, emotion, physical demands and dramatic competition of the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run across the rugged Hawaiian terrain. With approximately 2,500 registered athletes, the 40th Anniversary year marked the largest field ever with athletes from a record breaking 82 countries, regions and territories, proving that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.

Among the features of this year’s IRONMAN World Championship special:

Exclusive interviews from current and former World Champions and other professional IRONMAN athletes during a record setting day.

Defending women’s IRONMAN World Champion Daniela Ryf of Switzerland looks to make history and join an elite group by claiming a fourth consecutive victory as 2017’s second-place finisher Lucy Charles of Great Britain looks to top the podium. Germany’s Anne Haug looks to make a name for herself at this years event.

With a perfect display of form and strength, course record holder and last year’s champion Patrick Lange of Germany battles the likes of Belgium’s Bart Aernouts, Great Britain’s David McNamee and American Tim O’Donnell.

Mother of five, lawyer, entrepreneur and cancer survivor, Rachel Brenke takes on the ultimate test while redefining what it means to be a modern-day superwoman.

Leigh Chivers, who has suffered great personal tragedy following the loss of his wife and young son, looks to honor them while competing at the IRONMAN World Championship

Brothers Brent and Kyle Pease motivated by the Hoyts are the epitome of ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. Born with cerebral palsy, Kyle turned to his brother Brent to help him complete his dream of becoming an athlete. At the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon, they attempt to become only the second special team in history to complete the course.

A programming fixture on NBC since 1991, the IRONMAN World Championship special has garnered 55 Emmy Award nominations with 17 Emmys along with many other accolades.

Before the NBC broadcast of the IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon, NBCSN will air the inspiring series “IRONMAN: Quest for Kona” on Friday, Nov. 23 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. That series will take viewers on a behind the scenes look at the ups and downs of 10 athletes trying to qualify for the most iconic single-day endurance event, the IRONMAN World Championship. As the series follows these athletes, it also showcases the breathtaking scenery and distinct challenges IRONMAN course’s present around the world. While not every athlete may ultimately qualify, each will show that the IRONMAN journey is about persevering, enduring, and being a part of something larger than themselves.

Some of the featured athletes include, American professional triathlete Sarah True; country music star, Chuck Wicks, and more.

For more information about the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon, the NBC broadcast special, go online. Viewers should check local listings for broadcast information in their areas.