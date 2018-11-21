HPD’s David Poohina Named Officer of the Month

The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi honored Officer David Poohina on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, as their “Officer of the Month of October.”

Congratulations are in order for for the five-year veteran for his quick response and diligent search in the prevention of a vehicle being stolen and the apprehension of three suspects.

Officer Poohina responded to a call in the Hawaiian Paradise sub-division on, Oct. 28, on a complaint that there were vehicles “burning rubber” on a neighbor’s lot. Upon the parties seeing the officer’s arrival, they fled on foot to evade the officers.

Officer Poohina, was able to apprehend two of the suspects, with assistance from fellow officers, through heavy rain and thick vegetation while continuing the search for a third suspect whom he located hiding under heavy brush. He also located a backpack about twenty-feet away.

Officer Poohina, along with the victim arriving on the scene, discovered through investigation that the three suspects were attempting to steal the victim’s pickup truck. After obtaining a search warrant for the backpack, a .357 revolver, 0.8 grams of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe were discovered.

Officer Poohina’s quick response and diligent search lead to the prevention of a vehicle being stolen and the apprehension of three suspects. Also, officers discovered a firearm, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. One of the suspects, a 39-year-old male was arrested for numerous offenses with bail set at $70,000.

Officer Poohina has consistently demonstrated outstanding performance in his commitment to providing the highest quality police service to our community through his work ethic, initiative and diligence.