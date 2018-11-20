Hawai‘i residents can spot the International Space Station tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, (depending on clouds). It will be visible beginning at 6:31 p.m.

The International Space Station will be visible for approximately four minutes at a maximum height of 81 degrees.

The space station will appear 21 degrees above the southwest part of the sky and disappear 21 degrees above the northeast part of the sky.

View a livestream from the space station here.