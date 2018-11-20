November 20, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 64. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a north wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Looking Ahead

Strong high pressure passing north of the islands will bring increasing trade winds today that will be locally strong tonight and Wednesday. Winds will gradually weaken and shift to the southeast on Thursday before becoming light on Friday, with winds remaining light over the weekend. Brief showers will favor windward areas through Wednesday, with a few showers spreading leeward with the strong trade winds. An increase in moisture is expected Wednesday night and Thursday, and this moisture may linger into the weekend, fueling increased showers.

