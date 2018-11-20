November 20, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday November 27: The small northwest swell peaking today will lower gradually through midweek. Another northwest swell is forecast to begin filling in on Saturday with a larger and longer period northwest swell expected Saturday night and Sunday. Advisory-level surf is possible with this longer period swell. The largest swell of the season will be possible next Monday with heights potentially exceeding warning levels. Specifics will come in later forecasts as confidence rises.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell for the morning going more NW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

