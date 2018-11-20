New Signage at HNL Airport Designed to Find Parking

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises travelers who plan to park in one of the parking garages at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to be aware of recent signage improvement projects designed to help people find their parking stall. Each of the parking garages has been assigned its own distinct color throughout the structure. The Terminal 1 (formerly Interisland Terminal) garage is now green, the International garage is blue and the Terminal 2 (formerly Overseas Terminal) garage is red. The colors also match the new signage located over the roadways. New signage has also been added throughout the garages specifically identifying each row, level and color (see photos). People are encouraged to take a picture of the sign in their row after they park as a reference to help remember their parking location. Smart phone technology is also capable of remembering parking location.

“We found that people had a hard time remembering which parking garage they used, let alone which row they were in,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay. “The improvements will help people differentiate the parking garages and the signage is an effective reference to the location of their car.”

HDOT is pleased to have finished the installation of 4,260 solar panels on the 7th floor of the Terminal 1 parking garage at HNL. In completing the project on time and on budget more than 340 shaded parking stalls have been reopened for public use in time for the Thanksgiving travel period. For more information regarding the environmentally friendly improvement, go online.

The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest times at Hawaii’s airports and travelers are alerted to the limited parking at the five main airports across the state. Travelers are encouraged to get dropped off at the airport or schedule another method of transportation.

If travelers plan to park at the airport they are advised to arrive early and allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at HNL is $18. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour parking at neighbor island airports is $15. Drivers should place their parking ticket stub in a safe place that is not visible from the outside of the vehicle. Do not leave it on the car’s dashboard.

For more parking information about parking at the airports click on the following links:

The total amount of airport public parking stalls is listed below:

HNL – 4,850

OGG – 1,200

LIH – 575

ITO – 475

KOA – 1,475

For more information on ways to make the check-in travel process smoother, please visit the Transportation Security Administration website by going online.

The sign replacement project at HNL will replace approximately 3,100 indoor and outdoor signs including airport signage along the roadways, within HNL terminals, and parking structure signs. The work to replace the signs involves the removal, retrofit or replacement of overhead roadway sign structures; installation of ground mounted roadway signs and supports; and, installation of signs and supports in the parking structures and terminals. Electrical work, traffic control, ceiling patching, and other associated improvements are also included. The overall signage improvement project is anticipated to be finished in Summer 2019.